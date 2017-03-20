On May 14, 2017, The Okura Prestige Bangkok will celebrate its 5th Anniversary. To mark the auspicious occasion, the luxurious hotel will organise five charitable activities from January to May 2017, each designed to share the hotel’s success with the community.
‘Five Years of Success, Five Months of Sharing’ began in January with ‘The Month of Children’. The hotel committed to build an educational playground and donate money to a rural school in need of support for the educational development and wellbeing of children.
February at The Okura Prestige Bangkok was the ’Month of Love’. For every Hearts & Roses Afternoon Tea sold, the hotel has pledged to donate 55 baht per set and the hotel will also double the amount collected for donation and will deliver the funds to a representative of the Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Foundation.
March is ‘The Month of Japan’. For the past two years, The Okura Prestige Bangkok has supported a charity concert organised by the Pray for Japan initiative through the use of the hotel’s Grand Ballroom. In previous years, funds raised have been donated to the Fukushima tsunami relief effort through the embassy of Japan in Thailand. In March 2017, The Okura Prestige Bangkok, the only Japanese brand hotel in Thailand, will once again host a charity concert and will make an additional contribution to Pray for Japan, in order help those impacted by natural disasters in the country. This event will also celebrate 130 years of relations between Thailand and Japan, as well as the 5th Anniversary of The Okura Prestige Bangkok.
In April, The Okura Prestige Bangkok marks Thai New Year and ‘The Month of the Elderly’ with a visit to a care home in Nakorn Pathom under the royal patronage of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The hotel will provide lunch for the home’s residents and donate money to the HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Foundation.
A highlight of the ‘Five Years of Success, Five Months of Sharing’ project at The Okura Prestige Bangkok will be a 3-week intensive culinary training programme in the kitchen of the hotel’s award-winning Yamazato restaurant and an educational trip to Hotel Okura Amsterdam. Applicants must be Thai nationals aged 18 to 25 years old. Only five qualified applicants will be selected for training with Master Chef Shigeru Hagiwara at Yamazato. At the end of training course, applicants shall prepare their dishes for the invited committee and distinguished guests at the judges’ panel night, following which only one winner will receive a 9-days educational trip to Hotel Okura Amsterdam. The educational trip includes round trip air tickets to Amsterdam, eight nights’ accommodation at Hotel Okura Amsterdam, a luncheon and dinner at Michelin Starred restaurants – Yamazato restaurant and Ciel Bleu restaurant, a day trip in Amsterdam, visa, travel insurance, pocket money and a training course with two-star Michelin Chef Onno Kokmeijer. The educational trip is valued at more than 100,000 baht.
For full details, contact the Marketing Communications Department at [email protected] or call 02 687 9000.