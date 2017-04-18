Free KKday vacation for Thais who love to travel in Asia

KKday, a leading E-commerce travel platform in Asia offering localized travel across the globe launched in Thailand last month, and is now offering Thais a chance to win a free all-expenses dream holiday for two to Japan, Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore or Taiwan with a video competition from now until May 31.
The KKvacay contest invites Thais to create a fun and engaging one-minute video of their own travel trip in any destination. To be automatically entered, each film needs to then be uploaded to the competition entrant’s Facebook Page wall by the end of May and tagged @KKdayThailand with the hashtags #KKvacay and #KKdayth added too. The full entry rules for the KKvacay video competition can be found at the KKday Thailand Facebook Page.
The winning KKvacay video will be announced on the KKday Thailand Facebook Page in June 2017.
Ming Chen, CEO of KKday is encouraging Thai vacation videographers to be as creative as possible as there could be some fierce competition. “We know that Thais love to travel within Asia and each of the KKvacay prize destinations is incredibly dynamic; promising an exhilarating, action-packed trip with lots to see and do and fascinatingly diverse cultures. We are expecting to see some really creative videos that explore these different holiday hotpots through the script and the filming style, as well as with the use of props, costumes and setting. Thais are renowned for their inventive style and sense of fun so it will be interesting to see videos portraying their chosen destination and with a free holiday for two up for grabs I imagine there will be some great entries.”
Part of winning the holiday prize is for the recipient and travel partner to create a short video highlighting their vacation experience along with five KKday activities they enjoyed during their trip. This video diary will be shared by KKday and partners on social media.
Easy to navigate and book online, KKday appeals especially to those travelers who enjoy immersive vacation experiences and exploring destinations through localized, customized travel rather than simply following the standard tourist trek or trying to seek out ever-more remote locations.