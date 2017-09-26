GM’s Rayong plant honored at Thailand Energy Awards 2017

General Motors Thailand’s Rayong plant was recognized for its outstanding efforts in energy conservation at the Thailand Energy Awards 2017. The facility was one of only two automotive companies and one of only seven manufacturing plants in Thailand to be honored in its category.
Deputy Prime Minister, Air Chief Marshal Prachin Chantong presented the award to Amnat Saengjan, vice president of Manufacturing at GM Thailand, on August 21.
The Thailand Energy Awards 2017 were organized by the Ministry of Energy’s Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency. A total of 66 awards were presented in five categories: renewable energy, energy conservation, personnel awards, creative energy, and the promotion of energy conservation and renewable energy.
Saengjan said, “GM Thailand’s Rayong plant is proud to be recognized as one of the most advanced automotive manufacturing hubs in the Asia Pacific region. We will continue our commitment to minimizing the impact of all of our facilities on natural resources and the environment through the ongoing adoption of sustainable strategies.”
GM Thailand is the first automotive company in the country to receive ISO 50001 certification recognizing its commitment to energy efficiency and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in its manufacturing process.
The Rayong plant has achieved the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star Challenge for Industry voluntary energy-reduction challenge for three consecutive years. To fulfill the challenge, the facility cut its energy intensity on its truck line by 20 percent.
The plant also implemented the Energy Management System (EnMS), which allows GM Thailand to monitor and control the energy consumption of machines, power transmission systems and utilities in each individual area. Twenty-three measures were implemented in two years, resulting in a 4.85 percent reduction of energy consumption and decreased energy expenditures of 33 million baht.
The measures included turning off machines when not in use, reducing start-up times for production, separating the chilled water system between the paint shop and the engine plant, expanding the size of the heat exchanger in the paint shop, and optimizing the heat exchanger and installing an inverter for ovens in the paint shop.