Goodyear unveils New Year promotion

Goodyear Thailand has unveiled its New Year promotion. For drivers who purchase a set of four tires from the Goodyear Assurance Triple Max, Eagle F1 Directional 5, Wrangler Triple Max and Efficient Grip SUV ranges will receive a free black polo shirt worth 590 baht. This is available at participating Goodyear outlets until March 31, or while stock lasts*.
In addition to receiving the black polo shirt immediately upon purchase, consumers will also enjoy complimentary registration for Goodyear’s Worry Free Assurance program.
The Worry Free Assurance program currently includes:
• Road hazard protection – free replacement of tires damaged in 120 days beyond repair by hazardous road conditions (e.g. potholes or punctures from nails)
• Emergency roadside assistance – 24/7 tire repair assistance and free towing service in the event of tire damage resulting in car breakdown (privilege only for Goodyear AutoCare customer)
• 0 percent interest to 0 percent interest payment plans for tires covered by Worry Free Assurance
• Five-year limited warranty – Five-year limited warranty against manufacturing defects in workmanship and materials
• 14-day satisfaction assured programme – free tire replacement for any reason within 14 days of purchase For more information and to register for the Worry Free Assurance program, call the Goodyear Thailand customer relations center at 02-305-8585 or visit www.goodyear.co.th/wfa.