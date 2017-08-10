Herbalife Thailand launches B Powder Drink

Herbalife Thailand launched B Powder Drink, an orange-flavored collagen drink to help maintain beautiful, healthy, young-looking skin. Each serving contains 5,000 mg of fish collagen, an important ingredient made by a leading global manufacturer of collagen peptide. Herbalife B Powder also contains Coenzyme Q10, as well as vitamins and minerals that are required for healthy skin such as Vitamin C, B2, B3, B6, biotin, zinc and copper.
Collagen is the main structural protein found in the body, especially in the skin and other connective tissues. It is what helps hold all cells in the body together. Collagen plays many important roles to maintain the appearance of healthy skin, including providing moisture to keep it soft, firm and elastic. It also ensures healthy joints, bones, tendons and connective tissues. However, normal collagen production of the body slows down as we age. Around the age of 30, collagen synthesis declines by 1.5 per cent each year, and signs of aging start to show. This results in the skin’s gradual loss of moisture, making it drier and looser, and causing fine wrinkles to appear.
“Herbalife B Powder Drink is a new addition to our nutrition product portfolio to help people live healthier and happier,” said Suphot Rittipichaiwat, general manager of Herbalife Thailand. “Many of us strive for healthy, vibrant skin to look young and beautiful. But as we age, collagen production slows, and existing collagen can get damaged due to other factors. That’s why it is very important to replenish collagen in our body, and our B Powder Drink works from the inside out to make us look good and feel good.”
For more information about the product, contact 02-6601600.