In remembrance of the kindness of His Majesty King Bhumibol

H.M. King Bhumibol graciously granted a King-granted funeral rite to Professor Emeritus Dr. Boonruk Kanjanapokin, former head of Anatomy Department, Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine. Dr. Boonruk has done many good deeds for Thailand through his long career. He received the Mahawachira Mongkut Royal Insignia, a high decoration given by the King, which brought happiness and pride to the Kanjanapokin family. Dr. Boonruk had four sons; Ramese Kanjanapokin, president of Design 103 International Company Limited, Kreingkrai Kanjanapokin and Kreingkarn Kanjanapokin both co-CEOs of Index Creative Village Public Company Limited and Piseth Kanjanapokin, owner of Raintree Bangkok Hydroponics Farm. The funeral rites were held at Wat Thatthong Temple, Bangkok.