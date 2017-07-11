‘It’s your Summer’ – Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts launches global campaign

Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts has launched its global ‘It’s your Summer’ campaign, inviting guests to take advantage of discounts of up to 30 per cent on room rates at more than 80 hotels and resorts globally.
The Swiss hospitality firm’s Summer 2017 promotion, which applies to bookings of two nights or more, also offers guests who book their stay online a complimentary US$20 voucher to spend at any participating hotel restaurant.
With a vast selection of upscale properties spanning Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe, Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts is encouraging travellers to make the most of their summer and the 30 per cent savings offer by booking multiple stays.
“Our portfolio spoils guests for choice, with properties ranging from chic city hotels to beachside resorts in destinations that cover four exciting and diverse continents,” said Paul Mulcahy, senior vice president commercial of Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts.
“We operate multiple hotels in many countries and with our Summer 2017 campaign offering value-for-money room rates, it provides travellers with the perfect excuse to book more than one property or holiday to experience all that a destination – or even a region – has to offer.”
The ‘It’s your Summer’ campaign is valid until August 31, 2017.
Guests staying with Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts this summer will also have the chance to sample two new initiatives launched by the hospitality firm this year – its global family programme and, at some European properties, an innovative sleep concept.
The ‘Mövenpick Family’ programme offers guests travelling with youngsters a range of complimentary benefits including ‘on demand’ baby essentials such as strollers, change tables and bottle warmers; healthy children’s menus; family-friendly services; local activities; and special room discounts. These added extras are available at Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts globally.
Guests staying at properties in Germany, The Netherlands and Switzerland, can opt for a pioneering personalized sleep experience by booking a new ‘SLEEP individually different’ room.
The new rooms feature Mövenpick’s YouBed – hailed as the world’s first spring-system bed with adjustable firmness to suit personal comfort preferences – as well as complimentary amenities including sleep masks, ear plugs, lavender pads and black-out stickers that cover lights on electronic devices.
For more information visit: www.movenpick.com/summer.