Kasetsart University and the Tourism Authority of Thailand hold “Zip Line Standard” meeting at Mercure Pattaya

Kasetsart University and the Tourism Authority of Thailand held a “Zip Line Standard” meeting at Mercure Pattaya Hotel to set up and prepare local zip line operators to meet international standards.
Nowadays zip lining is fast becoming a top tourist activity, especially with visitors to Thailand. Thailand has many zip line operators especially in the Pattaya region, which is why this meeting was initiated, as safety and security is the number one priority to prevent accidents and injuries for participants and instructors alike by following internationally recognized rules and regulations.