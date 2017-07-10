Kempinski announces 120th anniversary offer for Meetings and Events around the globe

Value added benefits and an exclusive bonus are offered by Kempinski Hotels, Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group, for meetings and events booked in one of the hotels around the globe by October 30 with a stay period until end of the year. Meeting bookers may choose two benefits from a list which includes among others a one-hour 120th anniversary welcome cocktail with gourmet bites, one complimentary room for every 12 rooms paid or a permanent coffee and tea station complimentary during the day. In addition, for a minimum spent of EUR 120,000 an upgrade to the most luxurious suite in the hotel will be offered to a VIP attendee.
To mark this milestone anniversary, Kempinski rewards any booker who spends a minimum of EUR 20,000 with a Fitbit watch, for a spend of a minimum of EUR 40,000 with an Iphone 7 and for a spend of a minimum of EUR 60,000 with a two-night stay for two people including limousine transfer, buffet breakfast and suite accomodation in the hotel receiving the event.
Today Kempinski manages and operates some of the world’s most iconic hotels, such as the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin, the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, the Grand Kempinski Shanghai and the Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul. 2017 also marks the return of Kempinski to the Americas, with the opening of Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana, Cuba’s first five-star luxury hotel.
Detailled terms and conditions for the 120th anniversary offer are listed in the MICE section of each hotel’s website.
For more information about Kempinski 120th Anniversary Offers, contact+66 (0) 2 162 9000 or email [email protected] or visit us at https://www.kempinski.com/en/hotels/meetings-and-events