Linksys launches two new Tri-Band MU-MIMO Wi-Fi routers in Thailand

Linksys, a global leader in networking solutions for the home and business and the first to ship 100 million routers, has introduced the Thailand market to two new 802.11ac Tri-Band Mu-Mimo Routers to its Max Stream™ product series. The Linksys EA9300 is an AC4000 Tri-Band MU-MIMO router that allows users to experience faster speeds for downloading, streaming, gaming and surfing and the Linksys EA8300 AC2200 Tri-Band MU-MIMO router. Linksys is the only company on the market with more than five MU-MIMO products representing the largest and broadest portfolio of MU-MIMO home Wi-Fi solutions on the market.
Tri-Band routers will offer working MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multiple-Input, Multiple Output), the next generation Wi-Fi 802.11ac (Wave 2), which helps improve overall performance and efficiency of a Wi-Fi network while providing dedicated bandwidth to MU-MIMO capable client devices as if they have their own dedicated router.
MU-MIMO is growing fast
According to a white paper by ABI research the importance of MU-MIMO in the Wi-Fi ecosystem more than 84 percent of all wireless 5GHz chipsets will be MU-MIMO enabled by 2019. To keep up with the speeds and performance of client devices coming to market such as 4K TVs, laptops, smart phones, tablets and game consoles, consumers will want to make sure they have the latest Wi-Fi router that can support all the latest devices that they have in their homes.
“We are excited about the introduction of two additional Tri-Band MU-MIMO routers to our Max Stream line- up being offered in Thailand. This signifies our commitment to the latest 802.11ac specification,” said Kawin Issarachaipisit, sales manager, Linksys Thailand at Belkin International, Inc. “With the rise of bandwidth intensive activities, such as 4K streaming and movie downloads, the importance of an efficient and optimized Wi-Fi network is more critical than ever. Tri-Band and MU-MIMO enables multiple devices to communicate with the router and/or range extender simultaneously, so the result is a faster and more reliable Wi-Fi.”
Linksys Max-Stream™ AC2200 Tri-Band MU-MIMO router (EA8300)
When using the Next Gen AC Wi-Fi technologies such Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) and Tri-Band at the same time , they work in conjunction with one another to deliver powerful Wi-Fi and the same speed to multiple connected devices at once including TVs, gaming consoles, wireless printers, laptops plus others at combined speeds up to 2.2 Gbps‡. The Linksys Max-Stream AC2200 provides easy setup options to get a home office up and running quickly along with the exclusive Linksys app that provides added control of the EA8300 Wi-Fi Router from anywhere, at any time using a mobile device. The Max-Stream EA8300 Wi-Fi Router also features a robust set of advanced offerings:
τ Tri-Band AC2200 – Up to 2.2Gbps (867 Mbps 5GHz + 867 Mbps 5 GHz + 400 Mbps 2.4 GHz)
τ MU-MIMO (Wireless-AC Wave 2) for simultaneous 4K Streaming on multiple devices at the same time
τ Main system processor: Quad-Core 716Mhz Processor (Equal to 1.4GHz Dual-Core Processor) 32-bit, ARMv7 compatible, 5.5K DMIPS
τ RAM: 256MB DDR3
τ Flash memory: 256MB
τ Four high performance antennas and powerful amplifiers deliver the best coverage and range
τ Linksys Advance Beamforming focuses Wi-Fi signals and delivers stronger connection to all devices
τ Airtime fairness enables faster devices to transmit at faster speeds while the slower device will not impede the speed of Wi-Fi network
τ Linksys Smart Connect- Auto select the best 5GHz band for the fastest wireless speed
τ Seamless Roaming with Max Stream Range Extenders provide Room-to-Room Wi-Fi with one network name
τ Linksys App – Remote Manage, monitor, and control your Wi-Fi from anywhere, anytime
τ Easy setup out of the box
Price is 6,990 baht.
Linksys Max-Stream™ AC4000 Tri-Band MU-MIMO router (EA9300)
The Linksys EA9300 is equipped with the latest 802.11ac Wi-Fi technology, MU-MIMO, Tri-Band and six high-powered external antennas that work in concert to deliver powerful Wi-Fi at combined speeds up to 4 Gbps‡. With the EA9300, the entire household can use their Wi-Fi connection to play 4K video games, listen to music, check email, shop, stream 4K movies and more. As one of the most powerful Wi-Fi routers in the market, the Linksys Max-Stream AC4000 provides business grade functionality to get a home or small office up and running quickly along with the exclusive Linksys software app for your smartphone that provides remote access control of the EA9300 Wi-Fi Router from anywhere, at any time. EA9300 Wi-Fi Router also features a robust set of advanced offerings:
τ Tri-Band AC4000 – Up to 4Gbps (1625 + 1625 + 750 Mbps) provide more Wi-Fi for more devices
τ Frequency bands: Tri-Band (2.4GHz and two 5GHz bands)
τ MU-MIMO (Wireless-AC Wave 2) for simultaneous 4K Streaming on multiple devices at the same time
τ 1.8GHz Quad-Core Processor provide the high speed data processing
τ RAM: 512MB DDR3
τ Flash memory: 256MB
τ Six high-performance antennas and powerful amplifiers deliver the best coverage and range
τ Linksys Advance Beamfor- ming focuses Wi-Fi signal and deliver stronger connection to all of your devices
τ Airtime fairness enables faster devices to transmit at faster speeds while the slower device will not impede the speed of Wi-Fi network
τ Seamless Roaming – Room-to-Room Wi-Fi with one network name
τ Linksys app – Remote Manage, monitor, and control your Wi-Fi from anywhere, anytime on your smart device
Available: October, 2017