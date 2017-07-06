Mazda maintains strong momentum May sales rise by 13 percent

Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co. Ltd. announced that Mazda sales in May reached almost 4,000 units, growing by 13 per cent compared to the same month last year, with the Mazda2 achieving significant growth of 32 per cent. The sales growth follows Mazda’s efforts in strengthening its sales and after-sales capability, resulting in greater customer confidence. Year-to-date sales (Jan-May) reached 19,729 units, rising by 10 per cent compared the corresponding period last year, thanks to strong tourism and agriculture sectors.
Chanchai Trakarnudomsuk, president of Mazda Sales said although May was affected by the monsoon rains, the economic has been promising. “The agriculture sector is really active with the ‘Durian Fever’ which has become a highly popular business. Meanwhile rice, rubber and tapioca is also making strong comebacks. All these positive factors result in higher purchasing power and that helps stimulate the automobile market,” he said.
In May, Mazda sold 3,964 units, an increase of 13 per cent compared to 3,522 vehicles sold during the same month last year. The Mazda2 was the top-selling model with 2,490 units (32 per cent growth), followed by the Mazda3 with 466 units (38 per cent growth), CX-3 crossover with 351 units (17 per cent decline), BT-50 PRO pickup with 349 units (32 per cent decline), CX-5 crossover with 304 units (14 per cent decline) and MX-5 roadster with four units.
During the first five months of the year, Mazda secured sales of 19,729 units, growing by 10 per cent compared to 17,869 units sold during the same period in 2016. The Mazda2 was also the best-seller with 11,732 units (23 per cent growth), followed by the BT-50 PRO with 2,595 units (1 per cent growth), Mazda3 with 2,269 units (21 per cent growth), CX-3 with 1,748 units (30 per cent decline), CX-5 with 1,376 units (2 per cent growth) and MX-5 with 9 units.
Chanchai added that growing Mazda sales reflects the confidence customers have in the Mazda brand. “Whether it’s because of the new technologies such as Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics that come with G-Vectoring Control (GVC), or the latest safety and infotainment systems, customers are embracing the Mazda brand more than ever. Mazda is confident that our hard work in developing new and exciting products answers to customers in every segment, and the popularity of Mazda vehicles is growing continuously. We are also modernizing Mazda showrooms and service centers around the country to meet the latest global standards.”
In terms of marketing strategy, Thee Permpongpanth, senior marketing director, said although Mazda sales are growing continuously, the company continues to move ahead in reaching more customers through various on-location activities that could boost sales and strengthen the brand’s premium image. “Recently, Mazda co-hosted the World Environment Day event with the BMA, promoting the theme ‘Connecting People to Nature’. BMA Governor Pol. Gen. Asawin Kwanmuang chaired the event, which was attended by a large number of both government and private sectors, who joined in to create awareness in environment protection.” The event was held from June 4 to 8 at Emquartier shopping complex.
He said Mazda portrays itself as an auto brand that is environmentally-friendly through the Mazda2 that comes with the latest Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics technology, boasting lower than 100g/km of CO2 emission passing the strict Euro 5 standards.