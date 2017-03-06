Mazda redefines subcompact car segment with new Mazda2

Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co. Ltd., is stimulating the Thai passenger car market once again with a second new model for this year. While the new Mazda3 was introduced in January, Mazda follows up with the launch of the new 2017 Mazda2 staged in grand style. The new Mazda2, which is expected to set new standards in the subcompact segment, bears the concept of “The Next Level of Excitement” and gets superstar Napat Siangsomboon as presenter. The Mazda2 is also the second Mazda model to be equipped with the innovative Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics system featuring G-Vectoing Control (GVC) and added features. Meanwhile, the retail pricing has been raised just marginally, starting at just 1,000 baht for increased value.
The launch event of the improved Mazda2 today signifies a new concept, with the new model introduction being preceded with a full concert. Praew Kanitkul starts off the program with soft jazz tunes while the highlight is the introduction of the new Mazda brand ambassador Napat Siangsomboon, one of the hottest celebrities in showbiz today. Napat comes with the new Mazda2 and talks about his experience with the car, travelling around the country as Mazda presenter. Another big surprise follows, with Thailand’s rock band Bodyslam taking on the stage for a full rock concert.
Chanchai Trakarnudomsuk, president of Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co. Ltd., said although the Thai automobile market fell by 4 per cent to 767,798 units last year, it is expected to recover in 2017 with fiercer competition among automakers, particularly in launching new models into the market. “Last year each market segment had mediocre performance, and only the pickup truck market experienced growth, with 333,415 units representing a growth of 2 per cent. The small car (B-car and Eco car) market was next with 192,518 units (down 11 per cent) and the MPV market reached 111,481 units (down 11 per cent). We can see that these thee markets combine to make a very large market, and the new Mazda2 launched today will be an important part in helping revitalize the small passenger car market once again,” he said.
The Mazda2 has always been a core model for Mazda in Thailand, with more than 165,000 units having been sold in the country since it was first introduced in 2009. Of these, 121,000 were from the first generation and 44,000 from the second generation. The introduction of the new Mazda2 today will help Mazda achieve its 50,000-units sales target in Thailand this year and grow by 18 per cent. “The Mazda3 launched in January received tremendous customer response and we expect that the Mazda2 will also enjoy the same reaction thanks to the new technologies being offered,” he said. Mazda plans to sell 27,000 units of the Mazda2 this year, an increase of 16 per cent compared to 2016, making it the largest-selling Mazda model in the Thai market.
Thee Permpongpanth, senior marketing director said the introduction of the new Mazda2 represents a new concept in product launching. “Mazda is a brand that is unique and we have our own way of doing things. What you see here today is a new form of product launching that corresponds with the lifestyle of our customers,” he said. “Mazda customers have their own character, and they give importance to arts and modern technology. They are trendy and look for new forms of inspiration, and this is why Mazda has decided to adopt a new style of product launching to impress our customers.”
The new Mazda2 comes with the latest Skyactiv technology and new-generation ‘KODO – Soul of Motion’ design theme. Powertrains incudes a high-performance 1.3-litre gasoline engine and 1.5-litre clean diesel powerplant with turbocharger and intercooler. The Mazda2 is the first diesel-powered subcompact Mazda model in Thailand and boasts an outstanding fuel economy of 26.3km/liter. The car comes with a six-speed automatic transmission, i-Activsense safety package, new version MZD Connect, i-Eloop, i-Stop and the most recent addition is G-Vectoring Control.