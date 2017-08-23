New development launched on Koh Chang

Local Pattaya developer Siam Royal View Resort, also owns one of the largest mixed-use developments on the island of Koh Chang.
With the Thai property market showing signs of improvement, on Koh Chang they have just announced the launch of a new phase, The Marina Condominium I.
Located directly adjacent to the Siam Royal View Yacht Marina on the Klong Son River, there will be 20 units in the four-storey project with competitive prices starting from 87,000 baht/sqm.
Owners will benefit from the superb facilities at the resort, which include over two km of sandy beaches, a total of almost 4 km of waterfront, including a navigable river, over 100 beach and pool villas, a yacht marina, a pitch and putt golf course, boutique hotels, swimming pools, restaurants, beach bars and wellness facilities.
Hanspeter Siegrist, director at Siam Royal View said, “Total investment of the new phase will be 95 million baht, and with signs of political stability in Thailand along with world economy picking up, we are now seeing a renewed investment appetite. So far, we have sold 14 condo units in a previous condo development and over 100 villa properties. So Siam Royal View is very much established as one of Southeast Asia’s largest beach resorts.”
Recently, the resort has opened a luxury boutique hotel and there are plans to expand this. The Marina Condominium I development will represent about 25 to 45 percent of Siam Royal Views total investments for 2017/2018.
Marina Condominium I will have large studios (69 sqm), one bedroom units (86.75 sqm) and two or three bedroom units (180.53 sqm) and all units will include furniture, kitchen appliances, bathrooms and outdoor furniture on the terraces – ready to move in.
“During sales discussions with interested customers, Siam Royal View noted a strong demand for products priced lower than the villa offering (12 to 25 million), i.e. in the 6 to 8 million baht range. The Marina Condo caters to this demand,” added Siegrist.
Siam Royal View expects owners to start moving in from November 2018, in time for the island’s busy high season. Owners looking for a return on investment when not using their condos themselves, will be able to join the rental pool run by the resort.
Siam Royal View, which occupies nearly 300 rai (480,000 sqm) of prime land on the island, won the Best Villa Development Eastern Seaboard at the 2012 Thailand Property Awards.
Apart from the excellent facilities on site, owners may also moor their boat or yacht directly beside their condo, and the Koh Chang archipelago has over 50 islands to explore nearly all year round.
Siam Royal View is organizing inspection trips from Bangkok during the pre-launch stage. Just visit www.kohchangmarinacondo.com for more information.