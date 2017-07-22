Royal Cliff hosts successful TISCO Wealth Enhancement Program 5

Royal Cliff Hotels Group was recently the chosen venue for the TISCO Wealth Enhancement Program (WEP 5).
For the first time, TISCO WEP members gathered at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group for this two-day event which was aimed to continue to grow and develop the relationship of members of each WEP generation.
On the first day, under the theme ‘Under the Deep Blue Sea’, WEP5 members participated in fun activities at the Orchid Ballroom of the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel where they enjoyed the services and facilities provided by the hotel.
On the second day, members from WEP 1-4 also joined the special dinner held at the Head of State Chamber.