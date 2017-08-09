Siam Paragon reveals the greatest horological phenomenon, insisting its leading position of world class watch brand, to organize Siam Paragon Watch 2017, the most famous and world greatest watch exhibition in Thailand and Asia. The event is exclusively held under the concept of The Legendary Timepieces to showcase over 180 world class brands with special offer of discount to 50 percent and 10 privileges until August 15 at Hall of Flame, Hall of Mirrors, Crystal Court, Watch Boutique and Watch Galleria, Paragon Department Store, M floor, Fashion Hall, around Void pathway and Star Dome, 1st Floor, Siam Paragon.
Siam Paragon Watch Expo 2017 is the annual biggest watch fair in Thailand to exhibit timepiece innovation and latest trend. The company, in cooperation with over 180 leading watch brands, invested 45 million baht to transform 13,000 square meter in complex and Paragon Department Store to be the greatest watch exhibition.
The list of over 180 leading watch brands in Masterpiece, Luxury and Trend group featured in the expo includes Arnold & Son, Breitling, Casio, Corum, Charriol, Frederique Constant, Gucci, Graham, Grand Seiko, Hublot, Maurice Lacroix, Maitres Du Temps, Montblanc, Nomos Glashutte, Rado, Ressence, Seiko, Tag Heuer, Longines, Oris, Issey Miyake, SevenFriday and etc.
Masterpiece is a category of exclusive innovation created from high technology mechanical movement. Each brand vigorously dedicates to improve their technology integrated to breathtaking designs. It truly shines brand heritage and uniqueness. The highlighted timepieces lead by Hublot Big Bang Unico Chronograph Perpetual Calendar Sapphire, an innovation of digital 4.0 age showcasing the exquisite external design to classic complicated design of movement. It is limited only 50 pieces and shown by Natavut Trivisvavet. Next, Montblanc 4810 TwinFly Chronograph Limited Edition with its amazing adequate function will takes a spotlight of the stage. The timepiece is presented by Pimlert Baiyoke.
Luxury category features the unexceptional beauty of jewels and craftsmanship of watchmakers. The highlighted iconic is presented by Jarujit Baiyoke is 18K white gold luxurious Maitres Du Temps.
Trend category showcases a latest trendy and fashionable watch with remarkable design to satisfy public watch fans. The highlighted model is Breitling Superocean Heritage II 46 with its incredible precision. It is presented by Sawit Tetphuwanon.
Following the highlighted timepieces of each category, super models and stars line up to show craftsmanship timepieces under Legendary concept including Grand Seiko The Black Ceramic Chronograph GMT Limited Edition, The only 3 limited pieces in Thailand exclusive designed to commemorate 10th anniversary of Spring Drive Chronograph GMT Caliber. To add sport looks, the new designed dial perfectly fit to titanium bracelet which is arrayed with ceramic. Oris Hammerhead Limited Edition, a special driving watch, is released to support shark conservation project of Pelagios Kakunjá, a non-profit organization with the main objective of studying migratory marine species in the Mexican Pacific. The 2,000 limited edition worldwide model features an engraved endangered Scalloped Hammerhead caseback.
In addition, the special Thailand limited edition of Titan Edge, an exclusive model produced in occasion of 70th Anniversary Celebrations of King Rama IX Accession to the Throne, is showcased on the stage by Iwarin Osathanond, Miss Thailand Universe 2006. The royal emblem marking the 70th anniversary celebrations of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s accession to the throne is placed at 12 o’clock and the Thai numeral for nine at 9 o’clock. With a total slimness of just 3.6 mm, the inscription, “In Honor of His Majesty the King”, is engraved on the watch back as a tribute to the King.
To mark the expo beyond the traditional watch fair, Siam Paragon offers 10 special privileges of the year with promotion and souvenirs in total amount of over 10 million baht, 10 to 30 percent discount in watch department, and 50 percent discount in Fashion and Trend category. Special for M card member received 8 percent discount on top and additional 12.5 percent discount on top by redeeming M Point in the same amount as the price for any purchase. For the top spender will receive a chance to join lucky draw to win air ticket from China Airlines to USA or Canada in total prize over 500,000 baht. Experience the greatest world class watch phenomenon with over 180 brands and receive exclusive offers only at Siam Paragon Watch Expo 2017.