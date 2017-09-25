Snyder named director of revenue management

Robert F. Maurer – Loeffler, general manager and corporate director of Operations (City Hotels Thailand, Hua Hin, Bali) has appoint Christopher Gerard Snyder as director of revenue management at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld.
Christopher has more than 30 years of experience in leading hotels and resorts including Marriott International Headquarters, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts, Maryland USA, Anantara Resorts and Spa’s, Thailand.
He also worked as group director of sales and revenue at Ovolo Hotels, Hong Kong and Australia. Prior to joining CGCW, he was director of global reservations sales and customer care at Marriott International, Bangkok Thailand