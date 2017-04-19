Suan Bua Restaurant is acclaimed at Thailand’s Best Restaurant Awards

Suan Bua, the Thai Restaurant at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, was awarded as one of Thailand Tattler’s “Best Restaurants 2017.” The award was presented by Naphalai Areesorn (4th left), the magazine’s editor in chief, to the hotel’s representatives. They included Santiparp Petchwao (3rd left), chef de cuisine of Suan Bua Restaurant, Panicha Tailanan (2nd left), the restaurant’s manager, Pradapporn Chantaworaluck (5th left), public relations manager, and Watcharaporn Tongpoon (1st left), food and beverage manager of the hotel at Quartier Water Garden, The Emquartier.