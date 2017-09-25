Successful 33rd TEMCA Forum and Exhibition 2017

With its spacious state of the art facilities and superb customer service, Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH) was once again the chosen venue for the 33rd TEMCA Forum and Exhibition 2017, Thailand’s biggest electrical and mechanical products showcase and seminars.
The two-day event brought together thousands of contractors, consultants and end users for insightful seminars and exhibitions that showcased the latest electrical and mechanical innovations and technologies currently available in Thailand.
Established in 1985, the Thai Electrical and Mechanical Contractors Association has made its mark in Thailand’s electrical and mechanical industry with a membership of more than 380 companies.