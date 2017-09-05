Sunplay Asia showcases luxurious pool villa community to Thai residents and investors

Leading residential community developer, Sunplay Asia, will unveil a unique opportunity for Thai residents and investors to secure a serene slice of tropical luxury this week, when it showcases an exclusive collection of brand new pool villas on the Eastern Seaboard.
Last month, the company presented the highly-anticipated second phase of Sunplay Bangsaray, its luxurious residential active lifestyle resort concept, to the Thai over 50’s market at the Future Wealth and Luxury Expo 2017, which was held at Paragon Hall in Bangkok.
A private gated community, The Pool Villas at Sunplay Bangsaray comprises an impressive collection of 50 residential villas spread across 175 rai (28 hectares) of prime land close to the sea, just two hours’ drive from Bangkok. A range of different designs are available with a choice two to four bedrooms, all featuring bright open-plan interiors and outdoor living areas with sun decks and gardens, plus 12-metre private pools and planted rooftops.
The Pool Villas will also be environmentally friendly, with water recycling systems for the gardens and electric golf carts to transport guests and staff around the complex.
Conceptually designed by the award-winning team at GFAB Architects, the villas provide a compelling lifestyle and investment opportunity. Located close to the shores of the Gulf of Thailand, 20 kms south of Pattaya, The Pool Villas form an exclusive enclave within the Sunplay Bangsaray development, which also features 70 condominiums, lakes, gardens, jogging tracks and cycling paths. In addition, residents will have access to The Sunplay Club – a private oasis which includes a café, deli, infinity swimming pool, poolside bar, restaurant and extensive gardens.
“I am delighted to introduce this exciting investment opportunity to the Thai market,” said Charn Pirapokin, president of Siam Express Co., Ltd, and a key investor in Sunplay Asia. “The Pool Villas provide a wonderful way for Thai residents to secure a slice of luxury living and generate healthy returns.
“Today’s over 50’s are more active and adventurous than ever before; they won’t simply settle for a quiet retirement – they want to maximise their new-found leisure time, meet like-minded people and learn new skills. Sunplay Bangsaray provides a wealth of activities for its residents, including a fitness centre and yoga studio, whilst also offering convenient access to many golf courses in the local area.
Sunplay Bangsaray is located in Thailand’s newly-designated Eastern Economic Corridor Development Zone, approved in 2016 as part of Thailand’s 20-year national strategy. It comprises five “mega-projects” worth US$43 billion (THB1.5 trillion) across three provinces – Chonburi, Rayong and Chachoengsao – plus the expansion of U-Tapao International Airport, which is located just 20 minutes’ drive from Sunplay Bangsaray, and a new high-speed railway line between Bangkok and Rayong. This infrastructure will make Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard one of the most strategic locations in Asia.
Combined with a warm, comfortable climate, first-class leisure facilities, international hospitals and new long-term visas for over-50s, Bangsaray is emerging as one of the most appealing destinations for retirees where investors can expect returns of approximately five per cent per year and strong capital gains over time.
Sunplay Asia’s managing director, Chris Delaney, commented: “The Pool Villas at Sunplay Bangsaray are exceptional. Our design consultants have created a collection of luxurious villas that blend seamlessly into their tropical surroundings. We look forward to welcoming more investors to this exciting project as we embark on the next phase of our vision to bring the Sunplay Bangsaray community to life.”
Sunplay Bangsaray is already under construction and the first phase – the condominiums and Sunplay Club – is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2018. The second phase, including The Pool Villas, is expected to be fully completed in 2020.