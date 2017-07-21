Thai culinary innovators Mango Tree Worldwide launch wicked new tastes and wild new menus in Taiwan

Innovative restaurant operator Mango Tree Worldwide is bringing its stylish brand of Thai food to Taiwan with the opening of two outlets in the capital Taipei in the second half of this year as it looks to emulate its huge success in Japan where it now has 23 outlets.
A host of innovations are in store for Taipei’s foodies with a seafood ice bar and numerous Thai twists such as flatbreads, bao’s and small plates for sharing while introducing dishes such as Thai Jungle Curry as Mango Tree lives Thailand’s legendary street-food legacy.
Global Managing Director Trevor MacKenzie recently inked a deal with newly established Mango Tree F&B Co., Ltd to launch one each of its fastest growing brands – Mango Tree Bistro and Mango Tree Café as the Mango Tree brand enters Taiwan for the first time.
“We’re really pleased to be introducing Mango Tree into Taiwan,” MacKenzie. “We have been eyeing the market for many years, but it is always the case of finding the right partner and having the brands for the market as we know Taipei is a great foodie city.
“I’m confident that we have this now and with Taiwan’s familiarisation with Thai food and its love of Thai culture – shown by the million plus tourists who visit each year – we are expecting a strong and long term relationship with the market and our new partners.”
The first outlet to open in August will be Mango Tree Seafood Bistro. Designed in classical colonial décor, the 105-seat restaurant located in the elegant Da Chi district, will blend traditional and modern Thai, with Western dishes. The menu selection will consist of 50 percent seafood and 35 percent meat and 15 percent vegetarian dishes, with shrimps, clams and fish available on the ice cold bar. Single dishes cater to the lunch crowd with a Seafood & Salad bar with Thai, Japanese and Italian dressings. Small plates (Tapas style) which will start from Happy Hour (5 to 7:30 pm) at the bar, and later as starters for the main dining room.
Main dishes will feature less refined, more hearty street-like food. In 2017, Bangkok was voted the best street-food city in the world and Mango Tree would like to continue to live this legacy. The second outlet is expected to open in November.
“We are very much looking forward to bringing the exciting Mango Tree Thai restaurant brand to Taiwan,” said director Coning Yu. “For me this is a brand that represents the genuine and truly authentic flavours of Thai food and delivering them through fun, modern and creative concepts in terms of restaurant design, presentation and a tantalising Thai twist. For us this is also just the start as we fully intend to extend the numbers of outlets around the city and into secondary destinations as we secure sites and the brand gains greater recognition among diners.”
Mango Tree restaurants can be found in many of the world’s major capital cities including London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Osaka across four brands formats – Mango Tree, Mango Tree Bistro, Mango Tree Café and Mango Tree Kitchen.
The leading Thai food franchise group operates 42 outlets worldwide, as well as 24 COCA Restaurants, its sister brand, for a total of 66. By 2020 the group expects to operate a total of 100 outlets worldwide. Mango Tree Café is the leading individual brand with 14 outlets across Asia, with Japan having the largest total number of restaurants at 23 outlets.