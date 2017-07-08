Thailand Mega Fam Trip marks 130 years of Thai-Japanese relations

As part of the celebrations to mark the 130th anniversary of Thailand-Japan diplomatic relations, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Thai Airways International (THAI) jointly organised a ‘Thailand Mega FAM Trip’ for 130 leading travel and media representatives from Japan to enjoy unique Thai local experiences in Bangkok, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, and Kanchanaburi.
Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT governor said, “Thailand and Japan have enjoyed strong diplomatic relations for over a century. Also, Japan is one of Thailand’s top markets, contributing 1.43 million tourists last year. This fam trip will help deepen the understanding of our country through a specially-designed itinerary that highlights beautiful scenery, as well as cultural and historical sites of Thailand.”
The Thailand Mega Fam Trip took place last month. Of the total 130 participants, 60 are from travel agencies and the remaining are from print and online media companies as well as public relations agencies.
All participants had the chance to visit various important historical sites in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya where over a 1,000 Japanese once lived in a dedicated Japanese settlement over 600 years ago. The village is now one of Ayutthaya’s most-visited attractions by Japanese tourists. Other historical attractions included in the itinerary are Wat Phra Si Sanphet, Wat Mahathat and Wat Chaiwattanaram.
Following a meaningful day in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, participants choice to visit Buddhist temples and palaces in Bangkok’s Rattanakosin Island, or the beautiful scenery of Kanchanaburi while visiting the JEATH War Museum to learn about some parts of the World War II history, or take a ‘Walking Bangkok’ tour from Hua Lamphong to Yaowarat, followed by a boat ride along the canals in the Pathumwan area.
Yuthasak said, “The Thailand Mega FAM Trip offered Japanese travel agents and members of the media new experiences of travelling in Thailand, so that they can share with their clients, readers and followers. We hope that the many great stories and pictures from this trip will help inspire Japanese travellers to choose Thailand as their preferred destination for their future trips.”
Earlier this year, TAT also provided special support to the Ayutthaya “Kizuna” Ekiden 2017 – 130th Anniversary of Thailand and Japan Foreign Relationship” long-distance relay running race, which took place on 12 March at the Ayutthaya Historical Park, Ayutthaya. Also, TAT has recently appointed Nogizaga 46 – a famous idol girl group in Japan, as a Thailand tourism brand ambassador to promote Thai tourism to the Japanese market.
In 2017, TAT expect to generate tourism income of around 65.37 billion baht from 1.5 million Japanese travellers to the country.