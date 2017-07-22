Thailand Shopping and Dining Paradise 2017 being promoted in Mae Sot

by Tourism Authority of Thailand, www.TATnews.org
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is promoting cross-border shopping and travel in the busy border town of Mae Sot in Tak province, as part of the Thailand Shopping and Dining Paradise 2017 campaign to enhance the popularity of Thailand as a destination for people who love great shopping, delicious food and unbeatable bargains, as well as to boost the number of intra-ASEAN travellers through special events in four other cities in Thailand’s Special Economic Zone.
The Thailand Shopping and Dining Paradise 2017 at Mae Sot is taking place from June 1 to July 31.
Korawit Wongprasert, TAT executive director of the Tourism Investment Department, said “The Thailand Shopping and Dining Paradise 2017 at Mae Sot is aimed at encouraging Thais and foreigners, especially from Myanmar, to visit Mae Sot, an economic border of Tak, and shop while enjoying local attractions and food. We also take this opportunity to showcase Tak’s great potential for cross-border trade and tourism to investors and traders from Myanmar.”
TAT in collaboration with the Tak Provincial Commerce Office and Tak Chamber of Commerce has invited 16 investors and traders from Myanmar to attend the business visits as well as a three-day/two-night familiarisation trip from June 29 to July 1. Participants travelled to Tak from Myawaddy via the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.
The Myanmar investors and traders had the chance to join a business networking with Thai tourism and trade professionals, participate in the opening ceremony of the Thailand Shopping and Dining Paradise 2017 at Mae Sot, and visit Tak’s various attractions. They also had the chance to visit Mae Sot’s shopping facilities and savour Thai food at the many well-known restaurants.
As well as Mae Sot, TAT also organised special Thailand Shopping and Dining Paradise 2017 events in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district (bordering Cambodia) on June 16-17, Songkhla’s Hat Yai district on June 10, and Khon Kaen’s Mueang district on July 1-2.
The Thailand Shopping and Dining Paradise 2017 takes place throughout the country through July 31.