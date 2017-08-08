The Dock by Thammachart Seafood wins prestigious award

Many of Bangkok’s most influential hospitality professionals gathered at the Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel to participate in the much anticipated 19th edition of “Bangkok’s Best Restaurant Awards”.
This annual award ceremony is one of the oldest and most prestigious events recognizing the best dining and entertainment venues in the city. More than 280 venues were nominated for awards in 17 different categories, yet it was the Thonglor location of the Dock Seafood Bar that proudly walked away with a certificate for the people’s choice winner in the ‘Best Seafood’ category.
This event took place in the elegant Napalai ballroom of the Dusit Thani Bangkok, and The Dock hosted one of the most popular booths at the awards ceremony. Guests were able to sample first-hand, the same quality seafood that can be found at the restaurant. Renowned for their fresh seafood which is never frozen, the hand-shucked oysters and succulent steamed king crab proved to be real crowd pleasers that kept people coming back for more.
The awards ceremony and presentation were well attended by Bangkok movers and shakers with more than 1,000 distinguished guests from both the private and public sector in attendance. The Dock was represented at the event by both Sunsanee G. Davies (managing director) and Julian G. Davies (chief executive officer) who mingled with government officials, socialites, and media professionals while rubbing elbows with leaders and V.I.P.’s from the travel and hospitality industry.