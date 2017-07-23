Vietjet Thailand boosts customer convenience with new call center

Vietjet Thailand further improves customer service by upgrading its call center to support an ever-growing customer base via the new call center number of 02 089 1909. Customers may check for bookings, promotions, make reservations, and additional services including baggage allowance, seats selection and pre-booked meals for their flights. The new call center also features increased telephone lines to better assist customers and provide service as quickly as possible.
The new call center of Vietjet Thailand operates seven days a week from 8 am to 10 pm. Customers are able to pay by credit cards over the phone or other forms of payment at ticket offices.
In addition, service counters are available at major international airports including Bangkok-Suvarnabhumi, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, to support passengers on-site.