Volvo Car Thailand appoints Chris Wailes as managing director

Chris Wailes has been working for Volvo Cars for 28 years. He first joined Volvo in 1989 as a car sales executive within a UK Volvo dealership and rapidly became dealer principle before joining Volvo Cars UK from 2001 to 2007 as a regional dealer performance manager. He was responsible for the leadership and performance management of 20 dealerships.
From 2008 to 2012, he was UK and European Product and Pricing Manager for Volvo Car Corporation for the delivery of product and offer propositions across all car segments to develop new volume channels and improve performance of 78 percent in just one year.
In 2012, as a market manager, he launched the world’s first diesel plug-in hybrid car, working hands on with various European markets to establish the product offer, the product positioning and also commercial and technical training. This resulted in the first year’s production volume being sold out prior to the first car being built.
In 2013, Wailes was promoted to Global Product and Carline Performance Director for Volvo Car Group based in Gothenburg-Sweden, responsible for Global carline performance on a country level and for global product from new model launch to lifecycle management as well as being involved with various product launches.
In 2015, Wailes was appointed as market area director for Asia Pacific based in Shanghai. He was responsible for all commercial country operations and set up new businesses in Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia and Sri Lanka and two years operational performance growth in existing markets in excess of 20 percent per annum.
In his latest position as a market area director for region APeC he had a full scope business responsibility for his markets. Chris’ background is a great asset in his new role.
“I have worked in Thailand many times which gives me an understanding of the local automobile market. This is obviously a very challenging and an exciting job. Volvo has a great potential in being a top-of-mind car brand for Thai people once again. We have many new exciting models coming up in our pipeline which have great Scandinavian design and world-class safety technology. With these undeniable strengths, and the great work Anette and the team have done in 2017, I am confident we can achieve our ambitious growth targets for Thailand,” Chris said.