As it enters its Jubilee Year, Cambridge Tutors College London – better known as CTC – is broadening its Thailand links through exciting new initiatives under the expert leadership of Dr Chris Drew and his team. This year will see closer relationships with top Thai educational establishments, as well as with international STEM-focused educational organizations, resulting in new, co-developed courses that fit well with the specific needs of Thai students and their families. 2018 is also the year that CTC will welcome its first Thai full-scholarship student.
CTC is an international independent sixth form college that sets and maintains high academic performance standards. Since 2000, 81 percent of all A-Level grades have been A*-B – demonstrating the excellent quality of education delivered by CTC’s highly-qualified and respected body of Tutors. Students are expected to fully commit to their studies and are supported through the UCAS process to ensure they receive offers from their first-choice universities, and ever since 1958, the college has tutored students to study at the top universities in the UK – including Oxford, Cambridge, UCL, LSE and Imperial.
The College’s adult-focused learning environment is driven by tutorial teaching. An average class size of six ensures that each and every student gets maximum support from their specialist subject tutors – both in lessons and in weekly one-to-one appointments. The extra-curricular program then further develops a student’s academic English and subject knowledge.
CTC’s curriculum may be challenging, but its learning environment is flexible: The College offers a two-year and 18 months A-Level programme, a pre-sixth form GCSE course and a pre-sixth form English Language Preparation course with specific subject study opportunities. This coming September 2018 CTC will offer the NCUK Foundation course – an exciting addition to the portfolio, and one that fits well with many Asian students’ academic planning.
CTC is located next to attractive parkland in a leafy suburb environment, yet is just twenty minutes from the heart of London – students can directly experience one of the world’s most vibrant, cultural and historical cities without suffering the stresses and strains – and costs! – of inner-city living. Mainline stations are just five minutes’ walk away, and there is easy access to both Heathrow and Gatwick airports, especially when using the College’s own Airport Pick-up Service.
Students’ learning and development is not restricted to purely classroom activities. Ease of access to London, Brighton and beyond means that students enjoy regular weekend and evening cultural/social outings; popular sports include football, basketball, badminton, table tennis and tennis. Sports sessions are run weekly, with regular in-house tournaments throughout the year allowing students to develop leadership and team-building skills.
Turning now to Thailand: The College has worked for many years with the Thai Embassy who have sent many students to CTC, and the Director of the College Alumni Program – former Headmaster, David Wilson – has made Thailand his home. This academic year, the College is forging a close working relationship with the famous Amnuay Silpa School in Bangkok, and was the proud Platinum sponsors of one of the school’s “Formula 1 in Schools” competitive teams: Team Pursuit Racing. F1 in Schools has rightly been called “The Oscars of STEM competitions”, and the Amnuay Silpa teams – total newcomers to the competition – managed to win three awards on their first attempt. As fantastic result.
CTC understands that the global education market is changing, and that not all international students will have the time or other resources to commit to a full A-Level course, so has placed itself at the forefront of short-term course development. A range of flexible courses, launched in September 2017, offers students and schools the opportunity to develop their academic English within a solid framework of a specific course. There is also a successful one-term GCSE taster experience offered to schools for up to 30 students at a time, and a Summer School opportunity. More courses will be announced over the months ahead, with a strong emphasis on STEM and medical-based courses.
Already in the planning stage is a tailor-made STEM-oriented Summer School for students of Amnuay Silpa. This program will align with the Thai summer vacation period of early May, will offer a full-immersion English language experience, and will focus strongly on applied IT and mathematics skills – all in keeping with CTC and Amnuay Silpa School’s shared focus on Innovation, Leadership, Critical Thinking and Entrepreneurial Spirit.
CTC is a truly international college. It welcomes students from all around the world, not least from the Far East, where longer-established student sources such as Thailand, China, Malaysia, Vietnam and Myanmar are now being joined by Hong Kong, Singapore and The Philippines, thus further enriching the international-student study, social and living environment. International students also benefit from mixing with local, London area students at the College, and vice versa.
For international students, CTC London offers a home-away-from-home. The College understands the natural anxieties that its international students – who may be leaving their home country and family for the first time – might have, and offers a friendly, safe, secure and comfortable living environment for the students, through either homestay or boarding options. Homestay students have the opportunity to live with a carefully chosen local family while studying at the college. This is an excellent ‘full-immersion’ UK experience, and most homestay students settle in very quickly; for students who prefer the company of a peer-group community in a more sheltered setting, our new boarding provision (for up to 50 students) is just a short walk from the College campus. It offers high quality accommodation, and all rooms have en-suite facilities.
Last but not least, the College was awarded the highest rating in a recent Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) report who recognised the exceptional teaching and welfare offered at CTC.
Cambridge Tutors College London is currently open for applications for the September 2018 and January 2019 intakes, as well as for short courses in April and for Summer School.
For direct enquiries, please email admissions@ctc.ac.uk or apply online at https://www.ctc.ac.uk/en/admissions/apply-online/ and the CTC local Thai team will happily assist you further.