Ups and Downs: Recent trends in the Thai Baht

by Paul Gambles, managing director, MBMG Investment Advisory
Cast your mind back, if you will, to 2013, when the world seemed to be an altogether saner place… or was it? The White House may have been occupied at the time by someone who’s actually read a book without pictures; but it was also a time when the city of Detroit officially declared itself bankrupt, 15 million people in Egypt demonstrated against their president and a Briton even won Wimbledon.
Not only that, the Thai baht – which was at over 41 to the US dollar as recently as 2005 and at almost 36 in March 2009 – was now at below 29 to the greenback. This had happened once before (for a day); because of a dollar-weakening policy in autumn 2010. Once again, the sub-29 baht-to-USD rate didn’t last long (for six days and was sub-30 for barely over a month) partly because the Bank of Thailand cut its interest rates slightly in a successful attempt to make its currency cheaper.
For the next 18 months, the THB stayed at around the relatively strong rates of 32 and 33-to-the-dollar marks. With Thailand’s current account in surplus for two straight quarters, it was tempting to think that the baht could only get stronger – maybe even to sub-30 again.
For my part, I thought at the time that there would be an initial short-term risk that the baht may gain value as far as between 31 and 32. But my overall longer term feeling was that any weakening of the global economy would dominate and send the Thai currency up to 36.
That forecast was on the money: Baht initially gained in value – its strongest closure rate was slightly above 32 but it momentarily got as far as 31.14 during trading on April 5, 2015. Nevertheless, the economy was showing persistent weakness and, in September 2015, my forecast of 36 indeed became reality. Consequently, one of my strategies – shorting THB to USD – paid off.
In an update in July 2015, I also mentioned that I was looking at a long THB/short GB pound strategy. That was because metrics such as the unscientific Big Mac index showed sterling as being overvalued; particularly in relation to Southeast Asian currencies such as my own main proxy for Thai baht base portfolios – the Singapore dollar – which was undervalued by a significant 23 percent.
My feeling that those metrics were telling the real story has proven to be correct: baht-to-pound rate on March 22, 2017 was 23.22 percent stronger than on July 20, 2015, the day I penned that update. Of course, I wasn’t expecting the UK’s EU-referendum result, but I did see the fragility of the UK currency, caused by huge levels of private debt, the increasingly fragile housing bubble and the record current account deficit.
In recent months, I’ve expected a stronger baht than some of the analysts. In March last year, for example, Kobsidthi Silpachai, the head of capital markets research at Kasikorn Bank and one of the most erudite commentators on matters Thai, revised the bank’s 2016 year-end target rate from THB37 to the US dollar, to THB38. I wasn’t convinced by this, and aimed my strategy at something around 35. In fact, the highest close of 2016 was at THB36.018 in December (the first time baht had exceeded 36 since October 2015.)
In the coming weeks and months, I wouldn’t be surprised to see baht trying to establish a clear pattern but initially struggling to break out from a quite tight range. One game-changer could be a reversal in US interest rate expectations. The Federal Reserve have stated their intention to raise interest rates a two times further this year, even though the US economy is growing at its slowest rate since the dark days of the Global Financial Crisis. Concerns that the Fed may be speaking with a forked tongue have been evident ever since the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) increased the US base-interest rate by 0.25 percent a few weeks ago. The dollar has weakened against world currencies, including the baht, which strengthened by 1 percent overnight, from 35.25 to 34.89, and by 2 percent in 10 days, to 34.53 (see chart) on March 25.
The general rule-of-thumb right now, however, is that absolutely anything can happen in the global economy. Any number of countries, especially the US, China and Australia, could hit crisis mode at any time in the foreseeable future. This could strengthen the baht in the immediate period but may weaken it in the long run as the fallout negatively affects Thailand and relatively safe havens such as America attract inflows that push up safe asset values, such as Treasuries and the US currency at the same time.
My best advice, then, is to regularly keep an eye on the baht’s value so that you’re prepared to react. I certainly am, so I can advise accordingly and promptly.