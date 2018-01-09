Manathai Koh Samui named Best Luxury Island Resort in Thailand at World Luxury Hotel Awards 2017

Thai boutique collection, Manathai Hotels and Resorts proudly announced that its Manathai Koh Samui was voted Best Luxury Island Resort at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2017. The prestigious accolade was given during a gala dinner event hosted at the Kulm Hotel in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Chatri Rattanarangsri, the resort’s executive assistant manager said: “This recognition confirms what we continuously strive to achieve at Manathai. It’s our guests – past, present and future – who define what a luxury boutique stay really is. To receive such international approval is therefore high praise indeed.”
Manathai Koh Samui is a unique lifestyle resort located right by the golden sands of Lamai Beach. The hotel’s modern design includes touches of colonial heritage to create an understated sense of sophistication that’s boutique in terms of its character as well as its personal approach to guest experiences.
The relaxed but elegant seaside escape is set in expansive, beautifully landscaped gardens with two stunning swimming pools and a choice of appealing restaurants and bars.