Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts signs new Manila property

Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts has signed a new property in Manila, expanding its portfolio in the Philippines to three properties strong, and marking another milestone in the company’s Asian expansion strategy.
Due to open in Q4 2021, Mövenpick Hotel and Residences Quezon City will feature a combination of 350 contemporary hotel rooms and suites and 250 stylish residences. All 600 units will offer state-of-the-art technology and upscale amenities, making the hotel ideal for both short and extended stays in Quezon City.
Located in Metro Manila, and featuring a business centre and extensive meeting space, the modern hotel is expected to appeal to leisure and corporate guests, as well as groups.
“The Philippines, which is emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, is a target development market as we continue our expansion drive across Asia,” said Andrew Langdon, global chief development officer, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts.
“Manila has been on our radar for some time and Mövenpick Hotel and Residences Quezon City, located in one of the country’s more important commercial centres, affords us the perfect opportunity to leverage the capital’s growing prosperity while showcasing our Swiss hospitality style and exceptional facilities.”
Mövenpick Hotel and Residences Quezon City will feature two upscale restaurants serving Chinese and international cuisine respectively, plus a chic rooftop restaurant and bar boasting panoramic views, which is tipped to become one of Quezon City’s most popular nightspots.
Property highlights also include a swimming pool and fitness centre, plus four function rooms and a large pillar-free ballroom, all fitted with the latest audio-visual technology and designed to host sucessful conferences, conventions, product launches or social events.
The hotel is just 17 km from Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Philippines’ main international gateway, offering direct connections to and from major cities including London, New York, Los Angeles and Sydney.
Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts currently operates two upscale hotels in the Philippines: Mövenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu and the recently opened Mövenpick Resort and Spa Boracay.