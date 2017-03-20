City Garden Tower new sales office

Global Top Group recently opened a new sales office at City Garden Tower on 3rd Road, Pattaya. Their international sales team is ready to answer all inquiries on all their projects.City-Garden

City Garden Tower will comprise 465 units in a single 29-storey building. The project offers smart-designed layouts ideal for both living and investment with varying sizes: 24 sqm studio, 35 sqm and 44 sqm 1-bedroom, and 70 sqm and 79 sqm 2-bedroom units. Featured facilities will provide comfort and convenience to all residents and ensure a lavish style of living right in the heart of Pattaya.

Open every day from 9 am to 6 pm or visit their website at https://globaltopgroup.com/. For more information, call 0907 417 417.

