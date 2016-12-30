Opens Luxury Showroom in Pratumnak
The sales gallery and showroom of Elysium Residences has opened on Soi Kasetsin 7, Pratumnak Road. The project, serviced and managed by the 5-star hotel brand Royal Tulip, is being developed by Elysium Group with more than a century of experience in the construction industry.
Opening the showroom, Elysium Group Thailand CEO Jason Harrison noted that the project’s architectural concept was inspired by Jumeriah group’s 7-star hotel Burj Al Arab in Dubai.
Elysium Residences is an 18-storey private residence boasting 75 luxurious units and consisting of nine exclusive penthouses ranging from 72 to 123 square meters. Each has a private Jacuzzi or splash pool on the balcony. Privacy and exclusivity is a key point of the project, having only three to six units on each floor. A 14 percent rental return during the first two years is guaranteed then there is a following 8 years rental program with a projected return of up to 9.8 percent. Elysium has 5-star facilities, elegantly decorated rooms and suites, residents’ lounge, gated entrance, swimming pool, gymnasium, sauna and steam room.
