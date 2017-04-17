Global Top Group Updates

Olympus City Garden gets EIA approval
Property developer Global Top Group announced the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval of its luxurious residential park project, Olympus City Garden, recipient of a Highly Commended Award for the Best Boutique Developer for Eastern Seaboard at 2016 Thailand Property awards.
Sam Hali, Global Top Group sales and business relationship manager, said, “After receiving the much awaited EIA approval, the construction of Olympus City Garden will immediately start next month. Our latest project will be built upon the experience gained from the success of our previous projects. The uniqueness of Olympus is its concept of building six Mediterranean-style buildings, making it a private community to our buyers.”
Olympus City Garden will be built on an eight-rai property and the buildings consist of eight storeys. It is inspired by Mediterranean architecture. The exterior features classical facades and soft accents and a huge swimming pool surrounded by green lush gardens.
“The residents at Olympus will enjoy all the features and facilities more than a five-star hotel can offer. This is a residential park with a balance of location, quality, smart design, facilities and price. It is also about after-work convenience and leisure. Besides providing all of these lifestyle features, it will cater to the leisure side of life by providing a supermarket, cafés, restaurants, a rooftop providing both a golf range and sky gym and over 700 square meters of retail space.” Hali added.
Located on Soi Khopai in South Pattaya, buyers are promised a high rate of investment return with a rental guarantee for two years at seven percent like their other project, City Garden Tropicana, which currently rented out 40 units from a company in Laem Chabang.
Olympus comprises of 1,060 units including commercial areas with units of one, two, three or four bedrooms.
Olympus City Garden is the seventh Global Top Group project in Pattaya which includes City Garden Pattaya, City Garden Pratumnak, City Garden Tropicana, Paradise Ocean View, The Cloud and City Garden Tower.
For more information visit www.globaltopgroup.com.
City Garden Tower new sales office
Global Top Group has opened a new sales office for City Garden Tower on Third Road, South Pattaya. Sam Hali, sales and business relationship manager, said, “Its timeless classic concept is the highlight of the sales office. Decorated with European furniture and decors and a neutral-colour wall. This will also serve as the City Garden Tower’s lobby and reception area.”
Set to be the first luxury high-rise in the heart of Pattaya, City Garden Tower is located near the intersection of South Pattaya Road and Pattaya Third Road. It offers a unique and lavish style of living. The three-rai project comprises a 29-storey building featuring 465 units of smart designed layouts ideal for both living and investment with choices of studio, one- and two-bedroom from 24 to 79 square meters. All units are fully furnished, fully equipped bathroom and fitted European design kitchen.
“Now the construction is up to the 23rd floor which is ahead of the schedule, and the structure completion is expected on the first quarter of 2018,” Hali noted, adding that the company “is always ahead of its expected completion date because of the hands-on management company CEO Yigal Yonah Heli, who has 35 years experience in construction business and has built 17 buildings around the world and on some projects working with his son, Shlomi Netter, who is now the project manager of Global Top Group. The business is being run by our family members, who control and monitor the quality and standard of each of our projects”.
The showroom is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm. For more information call 090 741 7417 or visit www.citygardentower.com.