Gyproc organises exclusive evening party

Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, the manufacturer of gypsum innovations over 45 years and of the leading brand Gyproc led by Richard Juggery, managing director, hosted the Gyproc Thank You Party 2017 to show appreciation to its loyal customers, distributors, modern trades, architects, property owners and contractors.
The party provided Gyproc’s executives a chance to enhance close relationships with loyal customers; it also allowed the company to announce its vision and strategies to build customer confidence in Gyproc’s products, as well as introduce new products. The event program was held at the Grand Ballroom, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers and was joined by over 400 guests.
The party featured a Wonderland theme designed to engage customers in party-minded activities including a customer award presentation, a costume contest and a mini concert by artist J Jetrin. Guests were welcomed to the party by Gyproc’s staff who expressed their gratitude to each of their honoured guests.With live band music, mini concert performance and a costume contest, customers and partners were treated to an eclectic journey of entertainment. A delicious selection of food created by the hotel’s culinary team helped in keeping smiles on guests’ faces throughout the night.
One of the highlight sequences designed to show appreciation to business partners was Gyproc’s customer award presentation, which celebrated those customers who have achieved remarkable results using Gyproc products. The award featured five categories: Best Growth and Support Awards, Best Support Awards for Distributor, Best Support Awards for Installer, Best Support Awards for Drywall Advocators and Best Growth and Support Award for Export.