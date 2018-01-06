Pullman Pattaya Hotel G celebrates a bountiful Christmas Eve brunch

Pullman Pattaya Hotel G recently celebrated a bountiful Christmas Eve Brunch at The Beach Club restaurant. Guests enjoyed an irresistible local cuisine and international favourites, created just for the occasion by our talented chefs. The children enjoyed host of fun-filled activities such as body painting, limbo rock, sand castle competitions, musical chairs and DJ. The highlight of the day is Filipino carol singers, live music by Santos and the arrival of Santa Claus with surprise gifts from him.