AIMTE fam trip to North Pattaya

Centara Grand Beach Resort Pattaya welcomed 20 international meeting planners attending Asia Incentive Meeting Travel Exchange (AIMTE) 2017. Questex Asia, organiser of the AIMTE show, held in Bangkok, arranged a post-show visit to North Pattaya. Centara Grand Beach Resort hosted accommodation and a themed welcome dinner. Andre Brulhart, general manager of the hotel, presented the resort facilities suitable for world-class meetings, incentive trips and social events. The 20 international meeting planners from global organisations including BI Worldwide (Singapore), Corporate Flyers (India) and White and Wolf (UK) were treated to a welcome dance during cocktails, escorted tour of the resort to view accommodation and event spaces, culminating with a tropical beach party themed barbecue dinner. Andre Brulhart commented, “We are delighted to have been given this opportunity to present Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya as part of the North Pattaya showcase. The quality of buyers that Questex Asia has managed to gather for this trip are truly top class.”
Daniel Chan, senior conference producer, Questex Asia, said, “Featuring North Pattaya and Centara Grand Beach Resort in our post-conference tour programme was a smart move as we have seen significant interest in attending the destination showcase.”
“Our partnership with the five-star resort, and other properties in the neighbourhood, has paid off as we have seen significant take up in participating in our All-Suites event in Bangkok, held prior to the Pattaya visit, as buyers expressed their interest in joining the Pattaya trip and being updated on what the beach destination has to offer international meeting planners.” Chan added.