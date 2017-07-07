Lufthansa Group appointed Stefan Molnar as new General Manager Sales in Thailand

Stefan Molnar is responsible for all sales and marketing initiatives for the Lufthansa Group Airlines, namely Austrian Airlines, Eurowings, Lufthansa German Airlines and Swiss International Air Lines, in Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos since mid-May this year. He succeeds Dirk Grossmann who was in this position for the last six years and he is now the general manager Sales in Moscow.
“I am very pleased to announce Stefan Molnar as the new general manager for this dynamic market. At the same time, I would like to express my appreciation for all the great work Dirk Grossmann had accomplished,” said Heiko Brix, senior director sales Southeast Asia and Pacific for Lufthansa Group Airlines. He continued, “With the new management and recently integrated teams in Thailand, Vietnam and the Mekong region, I am confident that the team will continue to deliver the Lufthansa Group success story in this region.”
Bringing with him 18 years of industry and 10 years of international experience, Stefan Molnar shared, “I am very happy to take on this new challenge and to continue Dirk Grossmann’s great work together with the team here in Bangkok.” He said, “Lufthansa Group Airlines are strengthening our presence in Thailand and demonstrating our continuous commitment to this market. For example, we are upgrading our fleet from a Boeing B747-400 to an Airbus A380 in the winter schedule starting end October this year to service the route between Bangkok and Frankfurt. This is an increased capacity of 37 percent to meet the market demand during this season.”
Lufthansa is also reintroducing its first class product to Bangkok that comes with the A380 to the customers in Thailand. Eurowings is also operating Phuket/Cologne route twice weekly again in the winter schedule.
Besides the Lufthansa Group Airlines, which offer a total of 23 weekly connections from Thailand to Europe, there are also other important Lufthansa Group Business segments present in Thailand, such as LSG Sky Chefs Thailand Ltd., Lufthansa and SWISS Cargo, Lufthansa Global Business Services Bangkok, Lufthansa Systems and Lufthansa Services Thailand Ltd. In total, Lufthansa Group, the leading European aviation group, employs 1,300 employees in Thailand.