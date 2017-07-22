New director of sales and marketing at Dusit Thani Pattaya

Dusit Thani Pattaya GM Neoh Kean Boon appointed Onanong Keawngamdee as director of sales and marketing of the Thai brand resort under the wing of the ever expanding Dusit Hotels and Resorts. Onanong started her career in hospitality at Dusit Thani Bangkok where in a span of six years she worked in guest relations, banquet, catering and sales. She was also part of the pre-opening team for Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit and her more than 20 years of sales related experience were gained from working for Shangri-la Hotel Bangkok, Conrad Bangkok, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, Crystal Design Centre and JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok. Prior to her new role, she was the director of sales and marketing of the Swissotel Le Concorde Bangkok. Her strengths include creating strategies to match the market trend as well as analyzing market intelligence in order to understand competitors’ standing and maximize revenue from all available business opportunities.