Terada Susumu appointed General Manager of Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya

Brighton Hotel Group, has announced the appointment of Terada Susumu as General Manager of Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya.
Mr Terada is a Japanese national with 33 years’ experience in tourism and hospitality. He started his career as sales executive for a travel agency in Japan, and progressed through several key positions in sales and marketing throughout the organisation, during which time he was stationed in Hong Kong for two years, Singapore for 13 years and Bangkok for 13 years.
In 2007 Mr Terada moved into the hotel sector. Initially he had a senior position at Bangkok’s Baiyoke Sky Hotel, and his most recent appointment was as general manager at Hua Chang Heritage Hotel, also in Bangkok.
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya is a new 5-star hotel located on Na Klua Road between Na Klua 23 and 25. The hotel is a 30-storey structure with 448 guest rooms, and with room space ranging from 32 sqm to 300 sqm. Over 80 percent of the rooms are sea view, where guests can enjoy views of Pattaya Bay, Bali Hai Pier, Sanctuary of Truth, and the city’s shoreline. Design and decoration of the hotel has been undertaken under the concept of “Reflection of the Sea”, combining elements of the natural marine environment and the ultra-modern Pattaya City.
The Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya concept is to deliver a luxury resort experience that will brighten up the days of each guest and make them feel they are living at home, with a totally welcoming ambiance and all 5-star services.