Two Dusit hotels join hands to support Run for Smiles Charity Run 2017

Dusit Princess Srinakarin, Bangkok and Dusit Thani Pattaya recently joined hands in the Run for Smiles Charity Run 2017, an event organized yearly by the Dusit hotel in Srinakarin to raise funds for the Dusit Smiles Program which has been supporting Operations Smile Foundation in Thailand for many years by providing free surgery to children and young adults born with facial deformity. Photo shows from left to right, Supranee Thampranee, cluster director of Sales and Marketing of the two hotels; Neoh Kean Boon, GM of Dusit Thani Pattaya; Lim Boon Kwee, Dusit International chief operating officer, Stanley Lo, hotel manager of Dusit Princess and Isiya Ulitphon, Dusit Princess director of human resources.