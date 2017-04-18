Vehicle safety rules imposed, enforced and relaxed

Just hours after imposing strict regulations for passengers to buckle up in vehicles and stay out of the cargo beds of pickups, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha rescinded that latter dictate until April 18.
Recognizing that banning passengers from pickups would inconvenience people during the Songkran festivities, Prayut instructed police to strictly enforce traffic laws, including speeding, drunk driving and using seat belts when riding in vehicles. However, he said the new restriction regarding travelling in the cargo bed of pickup trucks would be postponed until after the New Year festival.
Earlier this month, police around Thailand began fining drivers and passengers between 100 and 500 baht for violating the new rules.